Quebec COVID-19 restrictions to be loosened after Feb. 8, Legault hints

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault suggested that the province will soon return to region by region public health regulations to fight the pandemic. He said that he hopes to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in certain regions after Feb. 8, but notes that Montreal will almost certainly not be one of them.

“Significant measures are still going to be present (in Montreal),” Legault said.

He also expressed frustration with the federal government for not (yet) banning international travel outright, and not imposing a mandatory hotel quarantine regulation. These measures have been requested to curb the spread of new strains of COVID-19, which is being exacerbated by travel.

The announcement about whether or not and where the curfew, the closure of non-essential business and other COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted is expected to be made in a week’s time.

