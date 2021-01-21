Cannes Film Festival expected to be rescheduled

The Cannes Film Festival will potentially be pushed back from June to July, Variety reports. The festival is expected to take place anywhere between July 5 to 25.

Jessica Chastain at the 2017 edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Photo by Terence Baelen

This year is expected to include more films than usual due to both 2020 delays and new productions. This could result in the festival extending its duration.

The 2020 edition of the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. Director Spike Lee was supposed to be head of the festival’s jury. It is unclear at this time whether or not he will resume such a role for this year’s edition. Palais des Festivals, one of the festival’s popular locations, has transformed into a vaccination centre for locals for the time being.

Last year, Canada stepped in to save the day on the film festival circuit. The Toronto International Film Festival took place under unique circumstances. The festival was partially digital, partially in person. A number of premieres happened via a drive-in cinema. TIFF was able to scoop up many exacting titles, including a number that would have premiered at Cannes. ■

