UNIQLO is opening its second Quebec store at Carrefour Laval

The store is already hiring ahead of its spring 2021 opening.

Massive Japanese clothing retailer UNIQLO is following up its recent Montreal debut with a second Quebec location at Carrefour Laval, to open in the spring of 2021.

“With the continuous demand from Quebecers, we are excited to share that we are opening a second store in Quebec. This new location in Laval marks our commitment to making our high quality, functional and thoughtfully created LifeWear apparel more accessible by bringing products designed to fit new and emerging lifestyles to more Canadians. We look forward to welcoming Quebecers to our new location in 2021.” —Yuichiro Kaneko, CEO of UNIQLO Canada

The Laval store will be the 15th UNIQLO in Canada, and employees are already being recruited. To apply, please visit the Uniqlo Careers page.

