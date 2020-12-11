It’s official! Quebec restaurants can now send alcohol via delivery apps

Restaurants across Quebec that have remained open for delivery and takeout can now send alcohol (with or without food) via delivery apps like Uber Eats — something that was technically illegal in the province until today. Quebec Premier François Legault announced earlier today that a bill to legalize alcohol delivery was in the works, but the timeline was questionable. Luckily for restaurant owners and wine and cocktail connoisseurs, Bill 72 was tabled and passed just as the government’s fall session wrapped.

“Our PL72 is adopted! From today, our restaurant owners will be able to deliver alcoholic drinks with a meal via a third party such as Uber Eats, and benefit from other measures allowing us to enter modernity. Thank you to colleagues from all parties. When we want we can!” —Geneviève Guilbault

Notre PL72 est adopté! Dès aujourd'hui, nos restaurateurs pourront livrer des boissons alcooliques avec un repas via un tiers comme Uber Eats, et bénéficier d'autres mesures permettant d'entrer dans la modernité. Merci aux collègues de tous les partis. Quand on veut, on peut! — Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) December 11, 2020 Bill 72!

Read about yesterday’s joint act of civil disobedience by dozens of Quebec restaurants (that very likely helped make this happen) here.

