Canada will have 1.2 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by Jan. 31

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke today about Health Canada’s approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which will begin to ship to the territories and remote communities across the country. Trudeau also confirmed that Pfizer will be shipping an additional 250,000 doses of their vaccine by the end of January.

“Canada has an internationally recognized process of independent review and I know that our best experts have upheld this highest standard,” Trudeau said. “Now that Health Canada has approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, we have the greenlight to start rolling it out across the country. The first doses of our guaranteed 40-million dose order from Moderna will arrive in the coming days.

“I can also announce that we will be receiving an additional quarter of a million doses from Pfizer next month. That kicks us up to a total of almost 751,000 Pfizer vaccine doses for January. Between the early doses that we’ve already received, and the shipments now scheduled, we are on track to have at least 1.2 million doses from both Pfizer and Moderna delivered by Jan. 31.”

