BREAKING: Health Canada has approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are en route to Canada as Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. company. It is said to be 94.1% effective against the virus.

The Moderna vaccine is easier to ship and store than the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, which needs to be stored in special freezers at all times. As a result, the Moderna vaccine will go to Canada’s territories and remote communities, which were not equipped to handle the Pfizer vaccine.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.