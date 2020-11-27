What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, CBC Gem, Disney Plus, Criterion

A new Taylor Swift documentary, a whole heap of Christmas movies, horror movies and more!

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Finding Agnes (new on Netflix)

It seems most of Netflix’s Thanksgiving efforts have already come out and the streaming giant’s big Oscar push, Mank, is only out on Dec. 4, so this week is a very quiet one — even for a week that includes the beginning of December.

A handful of international horror productions are hitting the streaming service this Friday: Don’t Listen, a Spanish ghost story, as well as the supernatural Korean horror film The Call. (Fans of Korean horror may also want to take in The Uncanny Counter, a new show about demon hunters moonlighting as noodle shop employees that drops on Nov. 30.) The Taken-adjacent Italian action/revenge film The Beast also hits Netflix today alongside season two of the romantic drama Virgin River and Over Christmas, a German show about a down-and-out musician who returns home for Christmas. On Nov. 30, you can stream the Filipino drama Finding Agnes, about an entrepreneur who travels to Morocco to discover more about his estranged mother.

A new month means a cavalcade of new catalogue titles, of course. Highlights hitting the service this month (either on Dec. 1 or Dec. 2) include Doctor Strange, 2012, the first two Austin Powers movies, both of the G.I. Joe movies, Juliet, Naked, Carlito’s Way, Half Baked and Battleship. This week also sees the release of comedy specials from Natalie Palamides, Eri Eldjarn and Hazel Brugger.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Locas por el Cambio (new on Amazon Prime Video)

As of writing these words, Amazon Prime Video has yet to release its Canadian schedule for December. The only film on its slate for this week is the Mexican body-swapping teen comedy Locas por el Cambio, which comes out on the 30th.

New on Crave

Every Christmas Has a Story (new on Crave)

Crave drops an insane amount of Christmas movies this Friday, some of which are established classics (The Polar Express, It’s a Wonderful Life) and some of which are things like Every Christmas Has a Story or A Fair Snowman. Amongst other notable releases this Friday is the abortion drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always and the latest season of Tosh.0. In early December, once you’ve plowed through all of Friday’s Yuletide content, you can stream new Christmas specials from Russell Peters (Dec. 1) and Carrie Underwood (Dec. 4).

New on CBC Gem

Noughts + Crosses (new on CBC Gem)

Soshanna Stern and Josh Feldman created and star in This Close, an American TV series about two deaf 20-something best friends navigating life; it drops Dec. 3. On Nov. 27, you can stream the U.K. show Noughts + Crosses, a YA adaptation set in a world where Africa has colonized Europe. Richard Ayoade looks back at his greatest hits in Travel Man’s Greatest Trips, a best-of compilation that gathers the best of his leftfield travel show Travel Man.

New on Disney Plus

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

Since Nov. 25, Disney Plus has been streaming Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, a making-of documentary about Taylor Swift’s last record, Folklore. Also available on the House of Mouse’s streaming service as of today is the latest version of Black Beauty starring Mackenzie Foy and the voice of Kate Winslet.

New on Criterion Channel

Rithy Panh’s The Missing Picture (new on Criterion Channel)

Criterion presents a retrospective of the work of Terence Nance, including his feature An Oversimplification of Her Beauty and seven short films. On Nov. 30, you can stream two films from Cambodian documentarian Rithy Panh. The Channel has yet to release its December schedule as of writing. ■

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

For what’s new on Crave, click here.

Find out what’s new on Amazon Prime Video here.

For what’s new on CBC Gem, click here.

See what’s new on Criterion Channel here.

For more film coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel