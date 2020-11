Our November issue has arrived!

The issue includes an interview with M for Montreal music festival program director Mikey Rishwain Bernard, a rundown of documentary film festival RIDM, a feature report on Chinatown in crisis, an essential guide to maintaining mental health during COVID, what the future holds for dance in Montreal as well as an editorial about the wins and losses of the U.S presidential election.

