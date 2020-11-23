Chanthy Yen’s Cambodian pop-up Touk partners with Dieu du Ciel

This Tuesday, Nov. 24, Chef Chanthy Yen’s wildly popular Cambodian take-out shop Touk is partnering with Dieu du Ciel (DDC) for a one-off, take-out tasting menu that revisits some Fieldstone classics. If you’re unfamiliar with Fieldstone, this was Yen’s first restaurant, formerly located on St-Laurent near St-Viateur. Fieldstone, which exclusively served tasting-menus, was where Yen started experimenting with cooking and refining the Cambodian dishes that would serve as the foundation for Touk.

Chef Chanthy Yen

If you didn’t check out Touk this summer, your time is running out as Touk will be suspending its operations at Parliament in Old Montreal indefinitely as Yen firms up plans for a permanent location that will open at an undisclosed future date. The food is excellent and I can’t urge you enough to check out Touk — it’s a singular restaurant that has in part redefined the pandemic pivot.

The Fieldstone

Tomorrow’s collaborative menu includes five courses prepared by Yen — featuring dishes like fragrant coconut rice with sea urchin, pork marinated in Kroeung (an aromatic paste that combines ginger, turmeric, galangal, lemongrass and makrut lime leaves) paste and a dessert known as the “Fieldstone” which combines DDC’s infamous Péché Mortel stout with foie gras and charcoal meringue.

The menu is offered in two formats and two prices: $50 gets you all five courses, but for $15 more, you can opt for a DDC beer pairing. If Chanthy Yen is anything, he’s surprising — and in my experience surprisingly talented. While much of the post-pandemic take-out scene is geared toward playing it safe and serving comfort food, Yen is constantly pushing boundaries. This pop-up looks to be no exception.

Read our feature interview with Chanthy Yen (feat. more information about Touk) here.

