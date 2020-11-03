80% of Canadians think a Joe Biden victory is better for Canada

Quebec is the province with the least amount of support for Trump.

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, November 3, 80% of Canadians think a Joe Biden victory is the best outcome for Canada as a whole in this election. Quebec was the province that showed the least amount of support for Trump, at 9%.

The survey also found that over 70% of Canadians were concerned about the outcome of the election regarding racial tensions, not having a clear winner on election day and the possibility of civil unrest or violence in the streets on election day or in the following days.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from October 29 to November 1, 2020, with 1,516 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

