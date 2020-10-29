TODAY! Braids perform 6 streaming shows for their 2nd 24HR WWWORLD TOUR

Another long day for the Montreal band.

Montreal art rock band Braids have already performed two of six shows as part of their second 24HR WWWORLD TOUR today. The world tour follows the same format as last time, with each performance set at 9 p.m. in a different time zone, and filmed live from Studio Toute Garnie. You can watch the live stream via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Here are the set times:

9 p.m. AEDT (Melbourne) — 6 a.m. EST

9 p.m. HKT (OSAKA) — 8 a.m. EST

9 p.m. CET (Paris) — 3 p.m. EST

9 p.m. GMT + 1 (Manchester) — 5 p.m. EST

9 p.m. EST (Montreal) — 9 p.m. EST

9 p.m. PST (Seattle) — 12 a.m. EST

Shadow Offering, the fourth studio album by Braids, came out in June.

For more about Braids, please visit their website.

