TODAY: Braids perform six streaming shows for 24HR WWWORLD TOUR

Montreal art rock band Braids are currently two shows into their six-show world tour today. Each performance of their 24HR WWWORLD TOUR is set in a different time zone, and filmed live from their studio. You can watch the live stream via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Here are the set times:

9 p.m. AEST (Sydney) — 7 a.m. EST

9 p.m. JST (Tokyo) — 8 a.m. EST

9 p.m. GMT +2 (Berlin) — 3 p.m. EST

9 p.m. GMT (London) — 4 p.m. EST

9 p.m. EST (Montreal) — 9 p.m. EST

9 p.m. EST (Los Angeles) — 12 a.m. EST

Shadow Offering, the fourth studio album by Braids, came out in June. The band has planned a real live tour of Europe in November.

