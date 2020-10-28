Quebec gyms are not opening after all, asking clients to protest instead

“If we have to be severe with people who go to the gym when it is not allowed, we will be ready to do so.”

In a press conference this morning, Deputy Premier and Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault thanked the coalition of Quebec gyms that threatened earlier this week to reopen illegally for backing down. Perhaps in reaction to Premier Legault’s reminder on Monday that gyms (and their clients) would be fined for reopening on Oct. 29 under extended red zone restrictions, the coalition has asked their clientele to protest tomorrow morning instead of opening their doors and resuming activity.

“We want to thank the coalition of gyms who changed their minds and decided not to open the gyms, because it is not allowed,” said Guilbault. “This is a good decision, but we will be ready if ever they change their minds again. If we have to be severe with people who go to the gym when it is not allowed, we will be ready to do so.”

The province also announced a new $25-million investment in mental health initiatives for young adults, teenagers and children. Gym owners have been arguing that helping clients maintain their mental health (along with avoiding having to close their gyms permanently) was a primary concern of the coalition.

