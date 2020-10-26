BREAKING: Four more weeks of closures in Quebec red zones

In a press conference this evening, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that businesses that have been closed in red zones in October — restaurants, bars, social halls, gyms, museums, cinemas, theatres — will have to remain closed for another four weeks, until Nov. 23. Previously announced financial aid from the province for those businesses will also be extended. Restrictions on gatherings in homes will remain in place, too.

A revaluation of the COVID-19 situation in Quebec red zones will happen in two weeks and restrictions may be reversed if there is a sustained reduction in cases.

As for businesses that ignore the restrictions, Legault says there will be an “inspection blitz” and establishments that break the rules will face fines (as will their clientele) or even closure following repeat offences.

Legault also said that, in an effort to reduce outbreaks in schools, Grade 9 students in red zones will join their Grade 10 and 11 counterparts in learning virtually one day out of two and in-person the other days.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.