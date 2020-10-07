LEGO x IKEA has arrived!

The collaboration aims to encourage kids to clean up after themselves.

IKEA has officially launched its collaboration with the Lego Group, now available in store and online in Canada. The collection, called BYGGLEK, includes four products — three storage box-sets and one 201-piece LEGO brick set — which range in price from $15.99 to $24.99. Since the boxes in BYGGLEK have brick-tops as lids, the collection aims to encourage kids to not only store their pieces in the boxes, but to display their creations on the boxes as well.

“At IKEA, we believe in the power of play. Play lets us explore, experiment, dream and discover. Where adults often see a mess, children see a stimulating, creative environment, and BYGGLEK will help bridge the gap between these two views to ensure more creative play in homes around the world. Plus, the BYGGLEK collection seamlessly fits in with other IKEA products, making it possible for your child’s creativity to become a unique piece of decor at home.” –Andreas Fredriksson, designer at IKEA of Sweden

