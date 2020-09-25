Quebec Public Health: Cancel everything for 28 days

The entire Montreal Metropolitan Community has reached the orange COVID-19 alert level, Quebec reports the highest number of new infections since May.

The Quebec government has doubled down on its request yesterday that all Quebecers cut out private social gatherings, like family dinners and hangouts with friends, and only go out to go to work or school. Today this request has been amended with a window of time: 28 days.

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda and Minister of Health and Public Safety Christian Dubé confirmed that the entire province is now at the orange COVID-19 alert level, and asked that Quebecers cancel all social activities for 28 days — double the length of the COVID-19 incubation period — to slow the spread of the virus before regions start going into the red zone, which would bring about another lockdown.

Today’s number of new COVID-19 infections in Quebec is the highest recorded number since May: 637.

Dubé also urged Quebecers to answer any phone calls from Quebec Public Health, which will now automatically appear on call-display.

For the latest COVID-19 (Coronavirus) info, please visit the Santé Québec website.

