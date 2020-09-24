News

Christian Dubé: “Stay the f**k home” (we’re paraphrasing)

by CultMTL

582 cases in Quebec today, primarily due to community transmission.

In a press conference this afternoon, Minister of Health and Public Safety Christian Dubé pleaded with Quebecers to cut off all social contacts in the weeks to come to help stop the spread of COVID-19. There are 582 new infections in the province today.

Dubé said that if people limit their activities to essential outings like going to work and going to school, we may be able to prevent regions from going into the dreaded red zone, which would mean another lockdown of sorts. As Dubé put it, we will “hit a wall.”

