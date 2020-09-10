Insane photos and video from California fires look just like Blade Runner 2049

On the same day that the trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming desert epic Dune was released, it looks like the Quebec director may have foretold California’s current climate in his last film, Blade Runner 2049. Photos and videos taken in San Francisco yesterday and today — as two dozen fires continue to rage in California, claiming the lives of at least seven people — captured eerie orange skylines that are strikingly similar to some of the landscapes seen in Blade Runner 2049, which was released in 2017. The film is set in and around L.A., though the orange skies appear primarily in scenes depicting post-apocalyptic Las Vegas.
