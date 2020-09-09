WATCH: The first trailer for Dune by Denis Villeneuve

The first trailer for the new Denis Villeneuve adaptation of Dune was released by Warner Bros. today. The film features an amazing cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya Coleman, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Dune is slated for release in theatres on Dec. 18, 2020. Enjoy!

For more on Dune, visit the website.

