Fines will be given to people not wearing masks in Quebec public transit and businesses

In a press conference this morning, Premier François Legault announced that fines will be given to people not wearing masks in public transit and inside businesses in Quebec starting on Saturday, Sept. 12. The focus by police will be in regions that are considered “yellow zones,” according to the new COVID-19 alert system in Quebec.

“We can not accept that a few irresponsible people put all of Quebec at risk.” –Premier François Legault

Aside from additional police presence in yellow zones, there will be more law enforcement scrutiny on private gatherings, which have been the source of recent pandemic spikes in various regions of the province.

Legault also announced that fines given to people not wearing masks can no longer be contested. A third of COVID-19 tickets handed out in Quebec so far have been contested. ■

For more about the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

