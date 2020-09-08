Quebec now has a regional COVID-19 alert system

After choosing not to get on board with the national COVID Alert contact tracing app, Quebec has announced its own regional pandemic alert system as the province braces for a second wave of COVID-19.

Quebec Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé announced the new regional COVID-19 alert system in a press conference this morning, detailing four colour-coded levels of pandemic severity that’s similar to terrorism-threat levels — green, yellow, orange and red. Once a region gets to orange, the government may reduce the number of people allowed at gatherings, and more strict measures will be implemented if a region reaches the red level. Four regions in Quebec are currently in the yellow zone: Capitale-Nationale, Estrie, Outaouais and Laval. Yellow is considered pre-alert mode.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen across Quebec over the past week, surpassing 200 yesterday with 216 recorded new cases. CTV Montreal is reporting that there are 70 schools in the province with cases of COVID-19 since opening just last week.

For more about the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

