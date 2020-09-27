Click & Collect services are now available at the UNIQLO store in Montreal

Prior to the official opening of the Montreal UNIQLO store at the Eaton Centre on Oct. 23, the Japanese retailer is now offering early Click & Collect services at the store for online orders. Customers who shop online as of yesterday will be able to pick up their online orders at the store’s Sainte-Catherine street entrance from Oct. 2 to 19. UNIQLO is also offering a $10 off coupon to UNIQLO APP Members who use the Click & Collect service, reedemable at the Montreal Eaton Centre store from Nov. 2 to 15 with a purchase of over $60.

“In response to the positive Montreal customer voices, we are delighted to bring Click & Collect early to Montreal and make LifeWear apparel more accessible. With the excitement from our opening day announcement of October 23, we wanted to offer this free service to Montrealers, to shop their favourite LifeWear pieces before welcoming them to our new store.” –Yuichiro Kaneko, CEO of UNIQLO Canada

For more on the new U Collection, and AIRism face masks, which are launching online tomorrow, please visit the UNIQLO Canada website.

