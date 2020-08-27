The UNIQLO AIRism face mask is finally coming to Canada

UNIQLO has just announced that their much-hyped AIRism face mask will be coming to stores in Canada, as well as online at uniqlo.ca, starting on Sept. 3. The masks, which come in a three-pack for $14.90, will be available in white and black, and sized in small, medium and large —the small is reserved for children, not under two years old.

The AIRism face mask has a triple-layer structure, with the filter in the middle and, since it’s made with UNIQLO’s AIRism fabric, is washable, smooth on the skin and wicks away moisture. The mesh fabric also blocks out 90 per cent of UV rays.

“Now that wearing a face mask is part of our everyday, we listened to customer requests and developed an AIRism face mask that provides protective performance while also being comfortable and washable.” —UNIQLO

