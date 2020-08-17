UNIQLO x Theory returns with modern LifeWear

New York City fashion brand Theory is the latest to collaborate with Uniqlo. The collection, which is available online now, is limited to menswear and, as always with Theory, has a modern aesthetic, which has been combined with some of Uniqlo’s innovative materials using AIRism fabrics and Easy Care technology. The collection is also available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. It’s just been announced that the Uniqlo store in Montreal will open at the Eaton Centre on Oct. 23.

“Theory was born in New York in 1997. The collection is developed under the concept of “urban uniform,” which adds a modern touch to classic items. The subtle use of high-quality materials and a structured silhouette that flatters the body created a huge sensation and took the contemporary market by storm. Theory’s aesthetic of perfect fit and sophistication is combined with UNIQLO’s range of innovative, high-quality materials that make everyday life more comfortable. It is a new LifeWear offering for people living in the modern age.” —Uniqlo x Theory

The collection includes just four pieces — two polo shirts, a pair of pants and shorts — in a variety of colour options. Both polos, one of which zippered, are available in a “moisture-wicking AIRism fabric,” which makes them more breathable and comfortable than traditional polo shirts. The Kando pants and shorts are made in a lightweight material that makes them “ultra-quick-drying” and “ultra-stretchy.”

For more on the Uniqlo x Theory collaboration, please visit their website. Stay tuned for more details on the new Uniqlo store in Montreal at the Eaton Centre.

