No new COVID-19 recoveries in Quebec for 6th day in a row; 123 new cases

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 2 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 5,683. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 123 to 59,722. Santé Québec also confirmed that 50,886 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. There are still 3,153 active cases of COVID-19 across Quebec. For a list of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec, and across Canada by province and territory, please click here.

Of the 856,315 total tests done in Quebec, 59,722 have tested positive for COVID-19, at a rate of 6.97%. The latest daily testing statistics released by Santé Québec confirm that on August 1, 14,442 tests were analyzed; of these, 141 tested positive, at a rate of .98%.

For the latest breakdown of cases across the province, please visit our Quebec update.

