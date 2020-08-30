Mayor Valérie Plante responds to toppling of Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has responded to the toppling of the John A. Macdonald statue in Place du Canada today. Plante condemned the vandalism and argued that it is better to put controversial monuments “in context than remove them.” Plante also stated that new monuments should be added and that further peaceful discussion is needed.

The full statement is below.

“I strongly condemn the acts of vandalism that took place this afternoon in downtown Montréal, which led to the John A. Macdonald statue being torn down. Such gestures cannot be accepted nor tolerated. Some historical monuments, here as elsewhere, are at the heart of current emotional debates. I reiterate that it’s better to put them in context rather than remove them. I am also in favour of adding monuments that are more representative of the society to which we aspire. I understand and share the motivation of citizens who want to live in a more just and inclusive society. The discussion and the actions that are required must be done in a peaceful manner, without ever resorting to vandalism. The public art office will secure the perimeter and coordinate the conservation of the statue. In consultation with the city’s heritage experts, we will take the time to analyze the next steps to be taken. For its part, the SPVM will conduct its investigation.” –Mayor Valérie Plante

Je déplore fermement les actes de vandalisme qui ont eu lieu cet après-midi dans le centre-ville de Montréal, qui ont mené au déboulonnement de la statue de John A. Macdonald. Évidemment, de tels gestes ne peuvent être acceptés ni tolérés. (1/4) #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 29, 2020

