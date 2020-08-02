The latest number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

There are 116,586 COVID-19 cases across Canada

UPDATED August 1, 2020 at 11:46 p.m.: The latest COVID-19 (Coronavirus) update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization (WHO) has 116,586 COVID-19 cases of Coronavirus reported across Canada. Please note that the map above reflects the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Canada as of July 28, 2020.

The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by province and territory across Canada:

Quebec 59,458

Ontario 39,333

Alberta 10,843

British Columbia 3,641

Saskatchewan 1,334

Nova Scotia 1,069

Manitoba 417

Newfoundland and Labrador 266

New Brunswick 170

Prince Edward Island 36

Yukon 14

Northwest Territories 5

Nunavut 0

8,941 people in Canada have died from COVID-19

