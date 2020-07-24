The Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal has been officially cancelled

Formula 1 has announced that there will be no Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal this year after all. There was originally a rumour that the Canadian Grand Prix would be rescheduled for the Fall. The event has been cancelled due to the Quebec Government’s ban on festivals and large sports gatherings until after Aug. 31.

While Formula 1 events have been taking place without audiences in the stands in other parts of the world, all their races in the Americas have been cancelled this year. ■

For more on the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, please visit their website.

