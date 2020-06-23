The 2020 Canadian Grand Prix is happening after all

Pole Position has just reported that the 2020 Canadian Grand Prix race will take place — with spectators — over Thanksgiving weekend, from Oct. 9 to 11. The news comes from what they call a reliable European source close to Formula 1.

This will be the second announced Formula 1 race of the season to include spectators, though it is expected that fewer spectators will be admitted to the 2020 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal due to continued physical distancing. The Ferrari Challenge, which has a 30-year history in the city, will not take place this year.

For more news updates, please visit our News section.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), click here.