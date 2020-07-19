Casa del Popolo has reopened with a sweet new terrasse

Landmark Montreal music venue Casa del Popolo didn’t think it would be celebrating its 20th anniversary this way, but this week the Mile End bar and restaurant reopened post-COVID and revealed a brand new terrasse.

As reported last month, the owners of Casa del Popolo decided to close down sister venue la Vitrola and reserve their larger venue on the other side of St-Laurent Blvd., la Sala Rossa, for streaming/filmed concerts. The stage on the venue side of Casa del Popolo, meanwhile, has been removed to make way for a Popolo Press retail shop. The bar/restaurant side of Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent) is open from 4 p.m. till midnight for terrasse drinking and dining, as well as for takeout. ■

For more about Casa del Popolo, visit their Instagram page.

