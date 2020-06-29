Today the owners and staff of Montreal bar and restaurant Casa del Popolo and its sister music venues on St-Laurent Blvd., la Vitrola and la Sala Rossa, announced some major changes to the live music scene in the wake of COVID-19. La Vitrola, which opened back in April 2014 and has hosted countless shows over the years, is closing permanently. All three venues have been shuttered since the start of the pandemic, while the Suoni per il Popolo festival in June went ahead with streaming shows, something that will continue at la Sala Rossa. According to co-owner Mauro Pezzente, Casa del Popolo will be reopening as a bar and restaurant on July 9, with the venue side of the space turned into a retail shop for Popolo Press. See more details in the statement below:

When I first got interviewed for the job at Casa Del Popolo / Sala Rossa & Suoni Per Il Popolo, Mauro Pezzente asked me… Posted by Daniel Pelissier on Monday, June 29, 2020 La Vitrola is closing forever; Casa del Popolo is reopening soon

Casa del Popolo website.

For more Music coverage, please visit our Music section.