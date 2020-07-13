BREAKING: Masks will be mandatory in Quebec on Saturday

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to announce this afternoon that wearing masks or face coverings indoors will be mandatory throughout the province as of Saturday, July 18. According to La Presse, retailers will be responsible for refusing entry to people not wearing masks, and businesses caught with anyone inside not wearing a mask could be fined between $1,000 and $6,000. This comes as Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is working on a bylaw to make masks mandatory in the city, and on the same day that the face covering regulation came into effect in the STM public transit system. As of July 18, masks will also mandatory on public transit throughout Quebec.

More details to come. ■

