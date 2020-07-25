Lil Nas X merch just launched at H&M

The Sad Cowboy’s got new tees and hoodies.

After previous collections for Billie Eilish and Post Malone, Lil Nas X is the latest musician to have a merch launch at H&M. It’s been a massive past year for Lil Nas X (before COVID-19 hit), with “Old Town Road,” his Grammy-winning song, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, being awarded diamond certification, as well as maintaining the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking 19 straight weeks.

Lil Nas X merch at H&M. Photos by H&M

The merch collection has eight pieces, including two T-shirts ($24.99), two long-sleeve T-shirts ($29.99) and four hoodies ($39.99). Our favourite pieces are the Sad Cowboy Emoji jersey shirt, Sad Cowboy 7 black hoodie and orange Panini hoodie.

The Lil Nas X merch at H&M is available online now. Happy shopping! Stay safe. ■

For more information on the collection, please visit the H&M Canada website.

