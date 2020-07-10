Li’l Andy is playing a show at Ursa tonight

“Bring your smile and a mask to cover it.”

Montreal country crooner Li’l Andy is playing a proper live show on the back terrasse of Mile End venue Ursa tonight, Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m. See his announcement here:

(The last time Li’l Andy performed at Ursa, at the height of pandemic lockdown, it looked a little something like this.)

This is the second edition of the Live Scream event series at Ursa, and will also feature live sets by Montreal singers Tom Mennier and Dave Sanders. Food and drinks will be served as of 6 p.m., and the management asks that everyone in attendance wear a mask. The event will also be live-streamed, here.

Come join us ce vendredi forLive Scream at Ursa volume IICette fois avec Li'l Andy , Tom Mennier & Dave Sanders We… Posted by URSA mtl on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Ursa is located at 5589 Parc.

Li’l Andy website.

