The latest number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Map of Coronavirus cases in Canada by province and territory. UmpireRay / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

UPDATED July 1, 2020, 12:10 a.m.: The latest COVID-19 (Coronavirus) update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization (WHO) has 104,191 COVID-19 cases of Coronavirus reported across Canada. Please note that the map above reflects the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Canada as of June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m.

The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by province and territory across Canada:

Quebec 55,458

Ontario 35,068

Alberta 8,108

British Columbia 2,916

Nova Scotia 1,062

Saskatchewan 785

Manitoba 325

Newfoundland and Labrador 261

New Brunswick 165

Prince Edward Island 27

Yukon 11

Northwest Territories 5

Nunavut 0

8,591 people in Canada have died from COVID-19

Please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

For the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Montreal, and across the province of Quebec, please click here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including their latest map of cases in Canada, please also click here.