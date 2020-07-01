UPDATED July 1, 2020, 12:10 a.m.: The latest COVID-19 (Coronavirus) update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization (WHO) has 104,191 COVID-19 cases of Coronavirus reported across Canada. Please note that the map above reflects the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Canada as of June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m.
The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by province and territory across Canada:
Quebec 55,458
Ontario 35,068
Alberta 8,108
British Columbia 2,916
Nova Scotia 1,062
Saskatchewan 785
Manitoba 325
Newfoundland and Labrador 261
New Brunswick 165
Prince Edward Island 27
Yukon 11
Northwest Territories 5
Nunavut 0
8,591 people in Canada have died from COVID-19
