Air Canada’s expanded summer schedule includes 29 flights from Montreal

Air Canada has announced an expansion to its summer schedule, with 91 routes planned across Canada, the United States and the rest of the world. The new summer schedule, which includes 29 direct flights from Montreal (see the list below), was announced by Mark Galardo, VP of Network and Alliances at Air Canada. Galardo also spoke about further expansion into the U.S. once the COVID-19 situation improves south of the border.

“We’re proudly scheduled to fly to 91 destinations within Canada and around the world, servicing more routes than any other Canadian airline, and providing travellers with the most options,” Galardo said. “When the U.S. shows signs of recovery, we will be the best positioned to respond. We continue to fly to the U.S. from our three Canadian hubs in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, and are starting service to four new U.S. cities later in August: Dallas, Portland, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

“Canadians have clearly not given up on their summer, which is why we’re increasing the frequencies to Jamaica and adding six more Sun destinations in the second half of July and August, including Martinique/Guadaloupe and Turks and Caicos. International travel is also slowly showing positive signs of return. We continue to service 14 international destinations with over 320,000 international seats and over 500 international flights planned in August, including the resumption of our service to Shanghai and incremental frequencies scheduled to Athens and London Heathrow. I’d like to sincerely thank you for your loyalty as we tackle the next phases of this crisis.”

Montrealers will have access to the following 29 current and upcoming direct flight routes provided by Air Canada.

Domestic direct flights from Montreal: Calgary, Charlottetown, Edmonton, Fredericton, Halifax, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Ottawa, Quebec City, St. John, St. John’s, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

U.S. direct flights from Montreal: Boston, Chicago (O’Hare), Fort Lauderdale and Newark.

Europe direct flights from Montreal: Athens, Brussels, Frankfurt, Geneva, London (Heathrow), Paris (Charles de Gaulle) and Rome.

Caribbean/Mexico direct flights from Montreal: Cancún, Fort-de-France, Point-à-Pitre and Punta Cana.

Please note that these destinations are subject to change, as Air Canada monitors demand and government travel restrictions. For frequencies and more details on Air Canada’s summer flight network, please visit their website.

We recently spoke to Mark Galardo about Air Canada’s new CleanCare+ program, which includes safety measures like temperature checks and cabin disinfection during a turn. See Galardo’s expanded summer schedule announcement in the video below.

