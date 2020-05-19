We spoke with Air Canada about its new CleanCare+ safety measures

On May 4, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CleanCare+ program was introduced by Air Canada. We spoke with Mark Galardo, Vice President of Network Planning and Allicances at Air Canada, about the steps they have taken to make travelling as safe as possible.

“We launched a new program two weeks ago called CleanCare+,” Galardo said. “Since May 15, you have a mandatory infrared temperature check before you board an Air Canada flight. Until June 30, we’re going to be blocking adjacent seats. Everyone will be given a care kit, including hand sanitizer and wipes.”

“There will also be electrostatic sprayers that will come in to disinfect the whole cabin during a turn (after a plane has landed and before it takes off again). Masks have been made mandatory for customers and crew for a while now.”

Mark Galardo is hopeful that the new CleanCare+ measures will encourage people to want to fly again. “There are quite a lot of measures that we’ve put in place to make sure that the travel experience is safe and that we restore confidence.”

The CleanCare+ program by Air Canada includes safety measures at check-in, during boarding and while on-board the aircraft

We spoke with Air Canada about its new CleanCare+ safety measures