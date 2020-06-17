Dr. Arruda: There is an 85% chance of a second wave in Quebec

In a press conference this morning, Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda stated that he believes there is an 85 per cent chance of a second wave of COVID-19 in Quebec. He added that he hopes he’s wrong but is preparing for the worst, and continues to stress the importance of maintaining physical distancing as the province reopens.

Despite fears of a second wave, the government announced yet another deconfinement measure today: the reopening of gyms, indoor pools, beaches and sports arenas on Monday, June 22, the same date that restaurants are allowed to reopen their dining rooms in Montreal, the same date that cinemas have the green light to reopen as well.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

