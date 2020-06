It all goes down June 22.

Quebec Deputy Education Minister Isabelle Charest, who is also a three-time Olympic gold medal winner (for short-track speed skating), just announced the reopening of gyms, beaches, indoor pools and arenas in Quebec. These changes will take place on June 22, and are part of the next phase of deconfinement in Quebec.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.