The latest number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

There are 91,705 people COVID-19 cases across Canada

Distribution of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 by province or territory in Canada as of May 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT. Map created by NML Geomatics Services for the Public Health Agency of Canada

UPDATED June 1, 2020, 11:21 p.m.: The latest COVID-19 (Coronavirus) update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization (WHO) has 91,705 cases of Coronavirus reported across Canada. Please note that the map above reflects the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Canada as of May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m.

The following are the number of (COVID-19 / Coronavirus) cases by province and territory across Canada:

Quebec 51,534

Ontario 28,263

Alberta 7044

British Columbia 2597

Nova Scotia 1057

Saskatchewan 646

Manitoba 295

Newfoundland and Labrador 261

New Brunswick 132

Prince Edward Island 27

Yukon 11

Northwest Territories 5

Nunavut 0

7,326 people in Canada have died from COVID-19.

According to the Government of Canada Public Health website, of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases recorded as of June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m.:

The date of symptom onset of the first case of COVID-19 in Canada was January 15, 2020.

57% of cases are female

37% of cases are 60 years old and over

Commonly reported symptoms among reported cases include cough (71%), fever and chills (42%), and headaches (46%).

6,673 cases have been hospitalized but did not require admission to the ICU and 1,648 cases required ICU admission

17% of cases are travellers or are close contacts of travellers

Please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

For the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Montreal, and across the province of Quebec, please click here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including their latest map of cases in Canada, please also click here.

For a full map of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases reported across Canada, please also visit the CTV website.