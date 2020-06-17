Pointe-à-Callière is offering a virtual tour of their Incas exhibition

Before they reopen on June 25, Montreal archaeology museum Pointe-à-Callière is hosting a live virtual tour of their exhibition The Incas, Treasures of Peru tomorrow, Thursday, June 18.

From the event page (translated):

“Can’t wait to come and visit the The Incas, Treasures of Peru exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière in Montreal, in partnership with the Art and History Museum of Brussels? Until it’s possible to visit the museum, we invite you to discover our favourite objects in this exhibition with Serge Lemaitre, curator of the Americas collections at the Royal Museums of Art and History in Brussels, and Samuel Moreau, exhibitions project manager at Pointe-à-Callière. They will discuss some of the magnificent textiles, gold pieces, ceramics and other objects that have caught their attention. They will also take the time to answer your questions in the second part of this live session.”

