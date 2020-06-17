Pointe-à-Callière to reopen June 25 with The Incas, Into the Wonder Room

Montreal’s archaeology and history museum, Pointe-à-Callière, has announced their reopening on June 25. We will once again have the opportunity to see their incredible exhibitions: The Incas, Treasures of Peru (till Oct. 4) and Into the Wonder Room (till Jan. 10). The museum will be charging reduced rates, and will be reopening at a lower capacity, with frequent cleaning of all surfaces as well as hand-washing stations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Your museum experience will be a little different over the coming months, but it promises to be just as enriching! With a reduced number of visitors, you will probably have more space than usual, and it will be easier to get a closer look at certain objects and artifacts! Please make sure to familiarize yourself with our various measures and guidelines prior to your upcoming visit. See you soon… at the Museum!” —Francine Lelièvre, Executive Director of Pointe-à-Callière

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts section.