Quebec pools to open as Montreal COVID-19 downward trend continues

There are fewer than 200 new cases of Coronavirus in the city today.

The heat wave may have subsided but Quebec public health has given the green light to all municipalities in Montreal and across the province to open outdoor public pools when they see fit. This comes a few weeks ahead of the standard opening date for public pools in Montreal, in the third week of June. Splash pads in parks were allowed to open in Montreal and the rest of the province earlier this week. Meanwhile there are 184 new cases of COVID-19 in Montreal today — each day this week has seen a decrease of dozens in the number of new infections. See the total numbers and the breakdown by borough here.

It’s worth noting that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the U.S. says “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs” as “proper operation, maintenance and disinfection (e.g., with chlorine and bromine) should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”

