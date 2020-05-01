COVID-19 Montreal neighbourhoods
Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

There are 13,979 known infections in the city right now. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Montreal public health, as of 4 p.m. on Friday, May 1, this is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal, by neighbourhood:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITYNUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES¹DISTRIBUTION OF CASES (%)RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLENUMBER
OF DEATHS		RATE OF MORTALITY PER 100,000 PEOPLE
Ahuntsic–Cartierville    1,1858.8882.7143106.5
Anjou    3242.4757.11432.7
Baie-D’Urfé    60,0n.p.0n.p.
Beaconsfield    270.2* 139.7< 5n.p.
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce    1,2259.1735.612474.5
Côte-Saint-Luc    3542.61,091.01340.1
Dollard-des-Ormeaux    1841.4376.31326.6
Dorval  950.7500.526137.0
Hampstead    380.3 545.00n.p.
Kirkland    520.4258.16n.p.
Lachine    1861.4418.12045.0
LaSalle    5614.2730.083108.0
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève     760.6412.88n.p.
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve    1,0147.6745.511181.6
Montréal-Est    180.1* 467.50n.p.
Montréal-Nord    1,3169.81,562.37083.1
Montréal-Ouest    110.1* 217.8< 5n.p.
Mont-Royal    1250.9616.543212.1
Outremont    1941.4809.96n.p.
Pierrefonds–Roxboro  1921.4277.11826.0
Plateau-Mont-Royal  5664.2544.23735.6
Pointe-Claire    830.6264.51238.2
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles    1,0297.7964.03633.7
Rosemont–La Petite Patrie    7775.8556.66445.8
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue  100.1* 201.7< 5n.p.
Saint-Laurent    5183.9524.14747.6
Saint-Léonard    5824.3743.22025.5
Senneville    < 50.0n.p.0n.p.
Sud-Ouest    5634.2720.4108138.2
Verdun    6204.6895.686124.2
Ville-Marie  3532.6395.92528.0
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension    9987.4693.86343.8
Westmount    1130.8556.39n.p.
Territory to be confirmed58333
Montreal total13,979676.71,24560.3

¹

