Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

According to Montreal public health, as of 4 p.m. on Friday, May 1, this is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal, by neighbourhood:
|BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY
|NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES¹
|DISTRIBUTION OF CASES (%)
|RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE
|NUMBER
OF DEATHS
|RATE OF MORTALITY PER 100,000 PEOPLE
|Ahuntsic–Cartierville
|1,185
|8.8
|882.7
|143
|106.5
|Anjou
|324
|2.4
|757.1
|14
|32.7
|Baie-D’Urfé
|6
|0,0
|n.p.
|0
|n.p.
|Beaconsfield
|27
|0.2
|* 139.7
|< 5
|n.p.
|Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
|1,225
|9.1
|735.6
|124
|74.5
|Côte-Saint-Luc
|354
|2.6
|1,091.0
|13
|40.1
|Dollard-des-Ormeaux
|184
|1.4
|376.3
|13
|26.6
|Dorval
|95
|0.7
|500.5
|26
|137.0
|Hampstead
|38
|0.3
|545.0
|0
|n.p.
|Kirkland
|52
|0.4
|258.1
|6
|n.p.
|Lachine
|186
|1.4
|418.1
|20
|45.0
|LaSalle
|561
|4.2
|730.0
|83
|108.0
|L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
|76
|0.6
|412.8
|8
|n.p.
|Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|1,014
|7.6
|745.5
|111
|81.6
|Montréal-Est
|18
|0.1
|* 467.5
|0
|n.p.
|Montréal-Nord
|1,316
|9.8
|1,562.3
|70
|83.1
|Montréal-Ouest
|11
|0.1
|* 217.8
|< 5
|n.p.
|Mont-Royal
|125
|0.9
|616.5
|43
|212.1
|Outremont
|194
|1.4
|809.9
|6
|n.p.
|Pierrefonds–Roxboro
|192
|1.4
|277.1
|18
|26.0
|Plateau-Mont-Royal
|566
|4.2
|544.2
|37
|35.6
|Pointe-Claire
|83
|0.6
|264.5
|12
|38.2
|Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles
|1,029
|7.7
|964.0
|36
|33.7
|Rosemont–La Petite Patrie
|777
|5.8
|556.6
|64
|45.8
|Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
|10
|0.1
|* 201.7
|< 5
|n.p.
|Saint-Laurent
|518
|3.9
|524.1
|47
|47.6
|Saint-Léonard
|582
|4.3
|743.2
|20
|25.5
|Senneville
|< 5
|0.0
|n.p.
|0
|n.p.
|Sud-Ouest
|563
|4.2
|720.4
|108
|138.2
|Verdun
|620
|4.6
|895.6
|86
|124.2
|Ville-Marie
|353
|2.6
|395.9
|25
|28.0
|Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
|998
|7.4
|693.8
|63
|43.8
|Westmount
|113
|0.8
|556.3
|9
|n.p.
|Territory to be confirmed
|583
|–
|–
|33
|–
|Montreal total
|13,979
|–
|676.7
|1,245
|60.3
¹
See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.
For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please click here.
For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please visit our News section.
