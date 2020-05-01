Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

There are 13,979 known infections in the city right now. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Montreal public health, as of 4 p.m. on Friday, May 1, this is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal, by neighbourhood:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES¹ DISTRIBUTION OF CASES (%) RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE NUMBER

OF DEATHS RATE OF MORTALITY PER 100,000 PEOPLE Ahuntsic–Cartierville 1,185 8.8 882.7 143 106.5 Anjou 324 2.4 757.1 14 32.7 Baie-D’Urfé 6 0,0 n.p. 0 n.p. Beaconsfield 27 0.2 * 139.7 < 5 n.p. Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce 1,225 9.1 735.6 124 74.5 Côte-Saint-Luc 354 2.6 1,091.0 13 40.1 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 184 1.4 376.3 13 26.6 Dorval 95 0.7 500.5 26 137.0 Hampstead 38 0.3 545.0 0 n.p. Kirkland 52 0.4 258.1 6 n.p. Lachine 186 1.4 418.1 20 45.0 LaSalle 561 4.2 730.0 83 108.0 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 76 0.6 412.8 8 n.p. Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 1,014 7.6 745.5 111 81.6 Montréal-Est 18 0.1 * 467.5 0 n.p. Montréal-Nord 1,316 9.8 1,562.3 70 83.1 Montréal-Ouest 11 0.1 * 217.8 < 5 n.p. Mont-Royal 125 0.9 616.5 43 212.1 Outremont 194 1.4 809.9 6 n.p. Pierrefonds–Roxboro 192 1.4 277.1 18 26.0 Plateau-Mont-Royal 566 4.2 544.2 37 35.6 Pointe-Claire 83 0.6 264.5 12 38.2 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles 1,029 7.7 964.0 36 33.7 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 777 5.8 556.6 64 45.8 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 10 0.1 * 201.7 < 5 n.p. Saint-Laurent 518 3.9 524.1 47 47.6 Saint-Léonard 582 4.3 743.2 20 25.5 Senneville < 5 0.0 n.p. 0 n.p. Sud-Ouest 563 4.2 720.4 108 138.2 Verdun 620 4.6 895.6 86 124.2 Ville-Marie 353 2.6 395.9 25 28.0 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 998 7.4 693.8 63 43.8 Westmount 113 0.8 556.3 9 n.p. Territory to be confirmed 583 – – 33 – Montreal total 13,979 – 676.7 1,245 60.3

¹

