Over 25K COVID-19 cases as Montreal prepares for Phase 5 of reopening

There are 25,043 known cases of COVID-19 in Montreal right now, as the city prepares for Phase 5 of reopening. Many retail stores in Montreal opened on Monday, libraries and museums had the go-ahead to open today and daycares will open at limited capacity on Monday, as well as professional health care services. See the latest Montreal numbers by borough here.

For the different phases in the Montreal reopening, see Quebec’s deconfinement plan. ■

