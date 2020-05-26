With deconfinement in progress, Quebec reveals its reopening phases

With Montreal retailers, manufacturing, civil engineering and commercial construction reopening this week, the Quebec government has finally made its phases of deconfinement public. Other Canadian provinces revealed their phases weeks ago, but given higher numbers of COVID-19 infections here, Quebec has been slow to announce the resumption of various sectors, especially after postponing the retail reopening date for Montreal twice. The image below suggests that dates may soon be announced for the reopening of restaurants, pools, malls, outdoor team sports, elite training centres and audiovisual and postproduction services — aka Phase 6. All other sectors of business, and activities involving large gatherings, are grouped under “Subsequent phases.”

Quebec deconfinement plan

See the complete document about Quebec deconfinment phases here.

