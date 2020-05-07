Marimekko returns to Uniqlo for Spring Summer 2020

UNIQLO x Marimekko. Photo courtesy of Uniqlo

After a beautiful fall collection last year, Uniqlo has teamed up with Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko once again, this time for Spring Summer 2020. The collection, which launched this morning, includes pieces for women, girls and babies, and its vibrant colours should be perfect for bringing some positive vibes as the weather gets warmer.

“A new, limited edition collection marries simplicity with creativity and features timeless silhouettes in bold and vibrant Marimekko designs. It is inspired by the verdant green hues and brilliant sun of an endless Finnish summer. Each piece has been crafted to embolden confidence and inspire joy in people’s everyday lives.” —UNIQLO x Marimekko

The women’s collection has 27 pieces, including parkas, tunics and T-shirts, alongside wide pants, skirts and dresses. The accessories in the collection comprise of a paper sun hat, scarf, stole, tote bag and espadrilles. Some of our favourite pieces include the long pocketable parka ($99.90), open collar shirt ($39.90), A-line poplin dress ($49.90) and paper hat ($39.90).

The Uniqlo store in Montreal hasn’t opened yet, and all their stores in Canada are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Therefore, the only way to shop this collection is to do so online. Happy Shopping! Stay safe. ■

