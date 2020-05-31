H&M Studio SS20 is back with a new drop for high summer

H&M Studio SS20. Photo by H&M

After the incredible first drop of their Studio line for SS20, H&M has announced a followup capsule for high summer made from sustainable fabrics. Once again, the collection is all about “freedom” and the magical landscape of Gotland, Sweden’s largest island, known for it’s stunning scenery.

“Eye-catching swimsuits and bikinis will add colour, personality and an athletic edge to your look: style with neutral raw-edged tailored pieces from the first drop or the psychedelic-print short suit from the second. We are also proud to be able to use more sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester and organic cotton, throughout the collection,” —Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M



Items in the new collection include swimsuits in recycled polyamide, dresses and sarongs in organic cotton, sunglasses in recycled PET, and foam flip-flops made from bloom algae foam™.

The new drop for the H&M Studio collection for Spring/Summer 2020 will be available tomorrow morning, June 1. While most H&M stores in Montreal and across Canada are open again after being closed due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, not all stores will be selling this collection. Therefore, the easiest way to shop this collection is to do so online. Happy shopping! Stay safe. ■

