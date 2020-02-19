The new H&M Studio Collection is their best one yet

H&M is widely know for the many collaborations and special collections they release. These launches have grown very popular in recent years, as they’re usually set up as one-offs and quantities can be quite limited. Furthermore, they allow fashion enthusiasts the opportunity to shop a specially curated group of items that have often been designed to follow a specific theme. The H&M Studio Collection is no exception to this, and it truly gives H&M’s design team the opportunity to create what looks and feels like a designer collection. Their latest line for Spring/Summer 2020 is gorgeous.

H&M Studio Spring/Summer 2020. Photo by H&M

“The inspiration behind this season’s collection is freedom; the beauty of freedom, the strength of freedom.” —Linda Wikell, Concept Designer

The collection, which is inspired by the “carefree surf girl” and the Swedish island of Gotland features a complete range of clothing, accessories and shoes. There are 45 pieces in all, including everything from dresses, jackets and shirts to knitwear, earrings and platform boots. Our favourite pieces are the cotton twill cap ($19.99), patterned hoodies ($69.99), draped satin dress ($99.99), zip-hem leggings ($79.99), crocheted top ($109) and lunar landscape T-shirt ($29.99) and skirt ($69.99). The earrings ($34.99) and leather platform boots ($169) are also amazing, along with the pleated skirt ($109), two-piece top ($49.99) and two swimsuits ($49.99 and $59.99). Overall, this collection should have extremely broad appeal so that almost anyone could find something they like. The mix of classic styles with a modern tone is perfectly executed.

H&M Studio Spring/Summer 2020. Photo by H&M

“H&M Studio is for the fashionista. It’s something extra and out of the ordinary.” —Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M

H&M Studio Spring/Summer 2020. Photo by H&M

The collection will be released tomorrow morning (Feb. 20) at 10 a.m. online and in some H&M stores across Canada. Of course there’s no guarantee of stock availability, and some items, like the boots for example, can only be purchased online. Therefore, the easiest way to shop is to head to their website tomorrow morning. We hope you enjoy this special collection and that it brings you the same carefree vibe that inspired it. Happy shopping!

H&M Studio Spring/Summer 2020. Photo by H&M

To take a look at the full collection for Spring/Summer 2020, please also visit the H&M Canada website.

Additionally, to read about the latest fashion collections, like Billie Eilish by H&M and Johanna Ortiz x H&M, please visit our Style section.

To vote for your favourite fashion stores in Montreal in the Best of MTL, please click here.

To see the latest issue of the Cult MTL magazine, please click here.