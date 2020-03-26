H&M’s Conscious Exclusive collection is exactly what we need

At a time like this, it can sometimes feel hard to enjoy things the way we used to. The entire world has been on lockdown, focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, and staying indoors has by far been our safest option. Social distancing means that we can’t see our friends and family, or even go out for a quick bite to eat — all things we used to enjoy doing, while being seen by others. Why then, during times like this, should we care about wearing something other than our home clothes? Or, perhaps, why should we care what the fashion industry’s doing at all? And then, all of a sudden, you become captivated by a beautiful dress or an amazing set of earrings, and none of that seems to matter. This is one of the many reasons I’ve always been drawn to fashion: the passion and inspiration surrounding a themed collection can take you from a harsh reality to a beautiful vision of paradise. In the case of the new H&M Conscious Exclusive collection, the French Riviera in the 1920s.

“The stimulus for SS20 was the idea of glamorous train travel, which the design team felt was wonderfully symbolic of H&M’s journey as a company towards circularity. We were inspired by Le Train Bleu, and the decadent creatives such as Jean Cocteau and Pablo Picasso hanging out at Villa Santo Sospir in Cap Ferrat. We wanted to propose a collection that played to that decadent, carefree time but also contained enduring designs our customers will love wearing daily.” — Ella Soccorsi, designer at H&M.

H&M Conscious Exclusive, now in its 11th edition, is a range of organic and sustainable items made using sustainable methods, that looks and feels like a designer collection. This iteration of 46 pieces — perfect for any summer wardrobe — includes everything from a wide range of beautiful dresses, including a stunning ball gown, to a bikini, pant suit and an amazing assortment of jewelry and footwear. As the focus of Conscious Exclusive revolves around innovative and recycled materials, this round includes materials like RENU™, a high-quality recycled polyester, and CIRCULOSE®, a natural material made from worn-out denim and other textiles. The whole collection is gorgeous, therefore just a few of our favourite pieces are the Tulle ball Gown ($349), Wide-cut Lyocell Dress ($169), Sequin-appliquéd Blouse ($129), an incredible Shoulder Necklace ($169) and Beaded Slides ($109).

The H&M Conscious Exclusive collection becomes available this morning at 10 a.m. Since H&M stores in Montreal and across Canada are closed until further notice due to COVID-19 / Coronavirus, the easiest (and only) way to shop this collection is to do so online. Happy Shopping! Stay safe. ■

